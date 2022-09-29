Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.35. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

