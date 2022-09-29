Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.35. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.