ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 666,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 704,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

