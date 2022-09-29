Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 12,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 629,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock worth $1,534,604 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,631,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile



Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

