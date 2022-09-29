Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 10%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 178,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 95,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Further Reading

