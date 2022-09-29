ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 12.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 5,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,268,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.21.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

