ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 614 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 428.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 188,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.