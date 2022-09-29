Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in September

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

