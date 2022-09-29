accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

