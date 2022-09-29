accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.
About accesso Technology Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on accesso Technology Group (LOQPF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.