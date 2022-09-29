Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,578,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $261.93 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

