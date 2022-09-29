Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Shares of ACN opened at $261.93 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

