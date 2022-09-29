Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.54

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

