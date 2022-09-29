AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 582507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.