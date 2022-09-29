9,400 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 97,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

