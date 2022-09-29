9,300 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Premier Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

