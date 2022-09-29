8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

8i Acquisition 2 Trading Down 0.3 %

8i Acquisition 2 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,924. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get 8i Acquisition 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8i Acquisition 2 Company Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.