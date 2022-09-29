774,145 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,149,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

