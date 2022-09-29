5th Street Advisors LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.6% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

