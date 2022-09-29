56,504 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,890,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cigna Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.
Cigna Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.