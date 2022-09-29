56,504 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

