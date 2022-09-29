36,650 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $251,202. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

