360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from China Renaissance

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at China Renaissance in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $20.80 target price on the stock. China Renaissance’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 14,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,643. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

