26,561 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,019. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

