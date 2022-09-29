22,466 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

