15,722 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Sprinklr makes up approximately 0.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr Price Performance

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CXM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 948,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,560. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.