15,560 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.