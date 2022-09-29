14,500 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,096 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Down 9.2 %

RIG stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 1,610,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,525,068. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

