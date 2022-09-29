10,285 Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 707,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franchise Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 101.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 21,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

