10,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 256,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,796. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

