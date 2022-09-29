0Chain Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

