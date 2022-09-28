Zyro Price Hits $0.0045 (ZYRO)

Zyro (ZYRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Zyro has a market cap of $156,194.58 and approximately $230,654.00 worth of Zyro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zyro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zyro has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zyro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Zyro Coin Profile

Zyro’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Zyro’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zyro is zyro.finance.

Zyro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zyro is a decentralized trading protocol on zilliqa, developed by core members of zilliqa community. Zyro token is the governance token of zyro protocol, holders will be able to vote for future roadmap of the protocol and the way the protocol manage it’s assets with their tokens. Zyro protocol allows participants to mine zyro tokens by providing liquidity, trading, promoting or simply holding. Zyro increases the efficiency and lowers the fees of trading by using a much high-performance underlying public chain-zilliqa. It made frictionless, high-frequency trading possible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zyro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zyro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zyro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zyro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zyro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.