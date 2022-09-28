ZooKeeper Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 250,513,200 coins and its circulating supply is 236,379,714 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.