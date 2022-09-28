Ziktalk Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ziktalk has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ziktalk

Ziktalk was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com.

Ziktalk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ziktalk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

