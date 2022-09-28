YUMMY Price Up 2.7% This Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.79 million and $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

