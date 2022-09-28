YFIONE Hits One Day Volume of $14,152.00 (YFO)

YFIONE (YFO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, YFIONE has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIONE coin can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00037519 BTC on exchanges. YFIONE has a total market capitalization of $142,880.00 and $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YFIONE’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 coins. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YFIONE is yfione.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFiONE Vision is to build several decentralized financial applications (Defi – Apps) and then develop these products into a full-fledged project thereby increasing the value of the YFiONE ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

