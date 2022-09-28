YetiSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88,775.22 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YetiSwap has a market cap of $88,775.22 and $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
