Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 68,387 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.