XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 154,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 929,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $639,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

