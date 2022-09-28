XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 6,360 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 4,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,068. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $32.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

