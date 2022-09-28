XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 16,600 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOMA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 4,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,068. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Get XOMA alerts:

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.