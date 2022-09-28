X-CASH Market Cap Tops $1.37 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021704 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00147074 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00275027 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00756602 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00598282 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.
X-CASH Coin Profile
X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.
