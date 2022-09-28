Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 3,941 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Employers were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 7,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,778. The company has a market cap of $938.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

