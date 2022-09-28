Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 112,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

