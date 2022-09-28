Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $271,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. 29,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,204. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

