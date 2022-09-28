Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 427,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,571. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

