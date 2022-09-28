Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. The stock had a trading volume of 135,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

