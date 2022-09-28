Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 79,980 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.