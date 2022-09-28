Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 490 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. 155,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,043. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

