Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 17,552 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 737,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,303,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

