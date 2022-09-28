WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.81.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
