WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

