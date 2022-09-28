WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.