WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

