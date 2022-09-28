Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $105.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 740.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

